Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Source: Gymnastics doctor set to plead guilty to sex charges

November 22, 2017 1:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement says a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of a Wednesday court hearing and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Larry Nassar is charged with molesting seven girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. All but one were gymnasts.

The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Separately, Nassar is awaiting sentencing for child pornography. He’s also being sued by more than 125 women and girls.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Third Infantry Division mascot competes in obstacle course

Today in History

1969: Nixon agrees to return Okinawa to Japanese government

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.