Southeastern Louisiana beats Loyola New Orleans 80-53

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Jordan Capps scored 21 points and Moses Greenwood added 15 with nine rebounds and two blocked shots to help Southeastern Louisiana beat NAIA Loyola New Orleans 80-53 on Tuesday night for its fourth consecutive win.

D’Angelo West added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for Southeastern Louisiana (4-4).

The Lions took the lead for good on James Currington’s free throw fewer than three minutes in, used an 8-0 run to make it 28-11 and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Palmer, the only Loyola player to score in double figures, led the Wolf Pack with 14 points.

Advertisement

Southeastern Louisiana scored 27 points off 26 Wolf Pack turnovers and led by as many as 31 points.

The Lions hit 11 of 18 from 3-point range, while Loyola made just 4 of 17 (23.5 percent) from beyond the arc.