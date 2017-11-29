Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Southern beats NAIA Wiley 92-69

November 29, 2017 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jared Sam scored 24 points and tied a career-high with 13 rebounds, LaQuentin Collins added 15 points, and Southern beat NAIA Wiley 92-69 on Wednesday night.

DeRias Johnson’s 3-pointer extended Southern’s lead to 26-15 and Sam’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer made it 48-29.

Emanual Shepherd had 13 points and seven rebounds for Southern (2-5), which beat Tennessee-Martin 69-66 last Wednesday. Aaron Ray added 10 points. The Jaguars went to the free-throw line 33 times compared to the Wildcats’ 18.

Sam was 10 of 20 from the field and the Jaguars made 49 percent of their shots.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Kevondric Davis led Wiley with four 3-pointers and 22 points. Joshua Hamilton added 16 for the Wildcats, who were just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and turned it over 17 times.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.