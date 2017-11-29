Southern beats NAIA Wiley 92-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jared Sam scored 24 points and tied a career-high with 13 rebounds, LaQuentin Collins added 15 points, and Southern beat NAIA Wiley 92-69 on Wednesday night.

DeRias Johnson’s 3-pointer extended Southern’s lead to 26-15 and Sam’s 3 just before the halftime buzzer made it 48-29.

Emanual Shepherd had 13 points and seven rebounds for Southern (2-5), which beat Tennessee-Martin 69-66 last Wednesday. Aaron Ray added 10 points. The Jaguars went to the free-throw line 33 times compared to the Wildcats’ 18.

Sam was 10 of 20 from the field and the Jaguars made 49 percent of their shots.

Kevondric Davis led Wiley with four 3-pointers and 22 points. Joshua Hamilton added 16 for the Wildcats, who were just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and turned it over 17 times.