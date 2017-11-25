Southern Miss holds on to beat Youngstown State 71-64

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kevin Holland nailed five shots from beyond the arc for 17 points as Southern Miss held on to defeat Youngstown State 71-64 in the Sanford Pentagon Showcase on Saturday afternoon.

Holland was perfect on his first five shots from distance with his first miss coming with 7:32 remaining. He hit 6 of 11 from the floor. Cortez Edwards had 18 points, four assists and three steals. Tyree Griffin, who made seven free throws down the stretch, added 17 points with six assists, two steals and a block.

Southern Miss (3-2) led until Youngstown State tied it at 54-54 with 7:53 left. Eddie Davis III drove for a layup, Edwards added two free throws and Davis hit a second layup to give the Golden Eagles a 60-57 lead with 3:59 left. The Penguins missed seven straight shots in the closing minutes.

Cameron Morse had 24 points for Youngstown State (2-4).