SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Mississippi
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|36
|26
|Macon
|12
|6
|3
|3
|0
|15
|46
|44
|Pensacola
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|34
|24
|Evansville
|12
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|40
|40
|Knoxville
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|38
|32
|Peoria
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|37
|33
|Huntsville
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|37
|24
|Fayetteville
|12
|4
|7
|1
|0
|9
|42
|55
|Roanoke
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|7
|32
|45
|Birmingham
|9
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|14
|33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Huntsville 4, Pensacola 1
Fayetteville 5, Macon 4, OT
Knoxville 6, Roanoke 2
Mississippi 6, Peoria 2
Evansville 3, Birmingham 1
Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7:35 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Mississippi at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled