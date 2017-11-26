Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

November 26, 2017 10:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 13 7 3 3 0 17 51 48
Mississippi 11 8 3 0 0 16 36 27
Pensacola 12 8 4 0 0 16 38 27
Peoria 12 7 4 1 0 15 38 33
Evansville 12 6 4 1 1 14 40 40
Huntsville 10 6 3 0 1 13 40 28
Knoxville 11 6 3 1 0 13 42 37
Fayetteville 13 4 7 2 0 10 44 58
Roanoke 11 4 6 1 0 9 35 47
Birmingham 9 1 8 0 0 2 14 33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2, OT

Macon 5, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3, SO

Peoria 1, Mississippi 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

