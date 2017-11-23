Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spieth makes little headway at the Australian Open

November 23, 2017 8:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SYDNEY (AP) — Defending champion Jordan Spieth didn’t make much of a move up the leaderboard at the Australian Open on Friday, shooting an even-par 71 in perfect scoring conditions.

After an opening 70, he was at 1-under 141 and likely to be at least eight strokes out of the lead by the end of the second round. He finished on a good note, making a birdie on the ninth hole, his last of the day.

Spieth, who hasn’t played since the Presidents Cup in late September, has won the Australian Open two out of the last three years and finished second the other time.

First-round leader Cameron Davis, who led by two strokes after an opening 63, had an afternoon start, as did Jason Day, who trailed Davis by three shots.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4068 0.0075 5.10%
L 2020 26.5849 0.0147 8.16%
L 2030 30.2027 0.0240 11.87%
L 2040 32.8111 0.0297 13.66%
L 2050 18.9653 0.0185 15.29%
G Fund 15.5013 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0978 0.0423 3.44%
C Fund 36.4626 -0.0241 16.90%
S Fund 47.5404 -0.0185 14.35%
I Fund 30.1435 0.1433 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.