Sports court overturns Kenyan ruling in runner’s doping case

November 24, 2017 5:16 am
 
MONACO (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has imposed a four-year ban on a road runner in a steroid doping case, after judging that Kenyan authorities treated him too leniently.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says it welcomes the CAS ruling in an appeal brought by the IAAF.

Benjamin Ngandu Ndegwa tested positive for norandrosterone in June 2015 at a half-marathon in the Czech Republic.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal of Kenya ordered a 20-month ban last April that cleared him to race immediately.

The IAAF argued to CAS “there were no valid grounds for a reduced sanction” from a four-year ban.

The IAAF also claimed Ngandu Ndegwa competed while provisionally suspended during the investigation.

The court agreed to re-start the ban which runs through November 2021.

