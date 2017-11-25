Listen Live Sports

Springboks gain revenge by thrashing Italy 35-6

November 25, 2017 11:11 am
 
PADUA, Italy (AP) — There was to be no repeat of Italy’s surprise victory over South Africa as the Springboks thrashed the home side 35-6 in their rugby test in Padua on Saturday.

Italy started brightly but South Africa survived the early onslaught and led by three converted tries at halftime.

Francois Louw scored the first try, then Bongi Mbonambi, Francois Venter and replacement Steven Kitshoff all scored their first tries for South Africa.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard wasn’t accurate off the tee in the narrow victory over France last weekend, missing three penalties and a conversion, but he converted four tries before being replaced by Elton Janties, who converted the fifth and last by Franco Mostert.

Italy recorded its first victory over South Africa last year, winning 20-18 in Florence, but it has now lost 11 of its 12 matches since then.

Its solitary victory came in the first autumn test against Fiji.

