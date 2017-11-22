Listen Live Sports

Stetson slips past South Alabama, 81-77 in overtime

November 22, 2017 11:22 pm
 
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Abayomi Iyiola led five Stetson players in double figures with a career-high 16 points and the Hatters beat South Alabama 81-77 in overtime on Wednesday night.

B.J. Glasford hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, Divine Myles scored 14, Luke Doyle had 11 points and Christiaan Jones added 10 for Stetson (4-2). Senior Larry Dennis had six points and 10 rebounds — one shy of his career best.

Angel Rivera and Jones sandwiched 3-pointers around a free throw by South Alabama’s Dederick Lee to open overtime and Stetson made 5-of-8 free throws from there to hold off the Jaguars (3-3). South Alabama was just 3-of-10 shooting in the extra period.

After Josh Ajayi’s back-to-back layups capped a 6-0 spurt that gave the Jaguars a one-point lead, Rivera made a layup and then hit a 3 to make it 70-66 with 31 seconds left. Ajayi made 1 of 2 free throws, Lee stole it from Doyle and South Alabama got offensive rebounds off two missed 3-pointers before Rodrick Sikes hit a trey with 2.6 seconds left to force overtime.

Sikes hit seven 3s and finished with 32 points — both career highs — and Ajayi scored 20 with 11 rebounds and four assists for South Alabama.

