Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suggs, Ravens get defensive in 23-16 win over Texans

November 27, 2017 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Terrell Suggs led an aggressive Baltimore defense that kept Houston out of the end zone for the final 51 minutes, and the Ravens went deep in the playbook on offense to squeeze out a 23-16 victory on Monday night.

The Ravens forced three turnovers, two in the final five minutes. After Suggs stripped the ball from quarterback Tom Savage and Baltimore recovered, Justin Tucker kicked a field goal with 2:53 remaining for a seven-point cushion.

Anthony Levine then intercepted a Savage pass to clinch it.

Suggs had two sacks, Alex Collins ran for 60 yards and a touchdown and punter Sam Koch threw perhaps Baltimore’s most significant pass of the game.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

The Ravens (6-5) have won consecutive games for the first time since they opened the season 2-0. They are now above .500 for the first time since Oct. 8 and tied with Buffalo for the final AFC wild-card spot.

Houston (4-7) has lost four of five. Savage has started the last four games in place of injured DeShaun Watson.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.