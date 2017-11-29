Listen Live Sports

Suns-Pistons, Box

November 29, 2017 9:30 pm
 
PHOENIX (107)

Warren 2-6 3-4 7, Chriss 2-6 5-6 10, Monroe 7-10 0-0 14, Ulis 4-8 4-4 13, Booker 7-8 6-6 22, Dudley 1-4 0-0 3, J.Jackson 9-19 2-4 20, Bender 1-4 0-0 3, Len 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, James 3-8 2-4 8, Daniels 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 39-84 22-28 107.

DETROIT (131)

Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Harris 8-14 2-3 20, Drummond 5-8 3-3 13, R.Jackson 9-13 3-4 23, Bradley 9-12 0-0 20, Bullock 0-1 0-0 0, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Ellenson 1-2 0-0 2, Moreland 1-2 2-2 4, Marjanovic 1-2 2-4 4, Smith 6-10 2-3 14, Galloway 3-8 0-0 9, Kennard 4-8 2-2 12. Totals 51-89 16-21 131.

Phoenix 19 22 29 37—107
Detroit 36 33 35 27—131

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-22 (Booker 2-3, Ulis 1-2, Daniels 1-2, Dudley 1-3, Chriss 1-4, Bender 1-4, Warren 0-1, James 0-1, J.Jackson 0-2), Detroit 13-28 (Galloway 3-7, Kennard 2-2, Bradley 2-3, R.Jackson 2-4, Tolliver 2-4, Harris 2-6, Ellenson 0-1, Bullock 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 37 (J.Jackson, Monroe 7), Detroit 44 (Harris, Drummond 7). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Monroe 5), Detroit 29 (Drummond 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 19, Detroit 21. Technicals_Chriss, Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_18,096 (21,000).

