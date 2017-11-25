Listen Live Sports

Switzerland’s Feuz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise

November 25, 2017 5:53 pm
 
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — World champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the season-opening men’s World Cup downhill Saturday.

Feuz finished in 1 minute, 43.76 seconds to edge Austria’s Matthias Mayer of Austria by just under a tenth of a second. Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal was third.

In memory of French skier David Poisson, who died Nov. 13 in a training accident at nearby Nakiska ski resort, the racers had heart-shaped stickers with his initials on their helmets and their race bibs bore his name.

Adrien Theaux topped the Frenchmen in seventh.

