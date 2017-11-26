Listen Live Sports

Taylor’s 31 points leads Fresno St over Montana St 80-67

November 26, 2017 5:47 pm
 
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Deshon Taylor scored 31 points and Fresno State made 29 of 32 free throws in the second half to beat Montana State 80-67 on Sunday.

Ray Bowles Jr. scored 12 points and Terrell Carter II added 12 points with seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2).

Montana State scored nine straight, capped by a 3-point play by Harald Frey, to pull within one late in the first half and after a Fresno State basket he had another 3-point play to tie it. Taylor quickly answered with a 3-point play with 1:01 to go and the Bulldogs led 37-35 at the half.

Bowles scored the first six points of the second half to spark a 17-3 run and the Bulldogs led by 16. At one point FSU scored nine straight, the first seven from the foul line. The largest lead was 19, 74-55, on Bowles’ jumper with 5:03 left to play.

The Bulldogs (4-2) scored 23 points off of 14 Bobcats turnovers and outscored them 42-26 in the paint but made just 2 of 12 3-pointers.

Tyler Hall led Montana State (4-3) with 13 points, Keljin Blevins added 11 and Joe Mvuezolo Jr. had 10.

