Teague leads balanced Ball State to 81-57 win over D-II foe

November 28, 2017 9:09 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tahjai Teague scored 16 points on seven of nine shooting, led five players into double figures and Ball State opened a lengthy home stand by controlling the boards in an 81-57 defeat of Division II Oakland City on Tuesday night.

Teague grabbed nine rebounds, including seven off the defensive glass where the Cardinals collected 30 of their 37 rebounds as Oakland City shot just 35 percent from the floor.

Ishmael El-Amin scored 13 points for Ball State, and scored on a 3-pointer to open an 18-4 run that covered nearly seven minutes in the second half that broke open what had been a close game. Kyle Mallers added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Tayler Persons and Sean Sellers scored 11 points each, Persons also had a team-leading four assists.

Andrew Scott led the Mighty Oaks with 18 points and Logan Worthington added 13.

Ball State plays seven of its next eight games at home.

