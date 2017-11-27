Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Texans place WR Fuller on inactive list vs Ravens

November 27, 2017 7:20 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Texans have put receiver Will Fuller and offensive tackle Julien Davenport on the inactive list for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Fuller (rib injury) has seven touchdown catches this season. Davenport (shoulder) is listed second on the depth chart at left tackle.

Also inactive for Houston: receiver Cobi Hamilton, running back Andre Ellington, linebacker Lamarr Houston, center Greg Mancz and nose tackle Chunky Clements.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and receiver Breshad Perriman were poised to return after being inactive last week against Green Bay. Stanley was sidelined with a concussion and Perriman was a healthy scratch.

Baltimore’s inactive list included running back Terrance West, receiver Michael Campanaro and cornerback Jaylen Hill.

West was listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report with a calf injury, but was likely shelved because Baltimore’s depth chart lists Alex Collins, Danny Woodhead and Javorius Allen at running back.

Also on Baltimore’s inactive list: defensive end Chris Wormley, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, guard Maurquice Shakir and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder).

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

