Texans-Ravens Stats

November 27, 2017 11:50 pm
 
Houston 7 3 3 3—16
Baltimore 0 17 0 6—23
First Quarter

Hou_L.Miller 4 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:49.

Second Quarter

Bal_Ja.Allen 10 run (Tucker kick), 11:10.

Bal_Collins 8 run (Tucker kick), 6:44.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 1:48.

Bal_FG Tucker 53, :07.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 36, 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 31, 10:54.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 8:36.

Bal_FG Tucker 49, 2:53.

A_70,357.

___

Hou Bal
First downs 20 17
Total Net Yards 303 294
Rushes-yards 25-66 31-139
Passing 237 155
Punt Returns 2-21 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-67 2-50
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-21
Comp-Att-Int 22-37-2 21-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 1-8
Punts 4-43.5 6-51.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-36 7-89
Time of Possession 30:16 29:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, L.Miller 17-51, Blue 8-15. Baltimore, Collins 16-60, Flacco 6-42, Woodhead 4-22, Ja.Allen 5-15.

PASSING_Houston, Savage 22-37-2-252. Baltimore, Flacco 20-32-0-141, Koch 1-1-0-22.

RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 7-125, B.Miller 5-43, Fiedorowicz 4-37, B.Ellington 3-29, Blue 2-11, L.Miller 1-7. Baltimore, Wallace 5-48, Woodhead 4-23, Ch.Moore 3-37, Watson 3-29, Collins 2-(minus 3), Max.Williams 1-12, Boyle 1-9, Maclin 1-6, Ja.Allen 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

