Texans-Ravens Stats

|Houston
|7
|3
|3
|3—16
|Baltimore
|0
|17
|0
|6—23
|First Quarter
Hou_L.Miller 4 run (Fairbairn kick), 8:49.
Bal_Ja.Allen 10 run (Tucker kick), 11:10.
Bal_Collins 8 run (Tucker kick), 6:44.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 1:48.
Bal_FG Tucker 53, :07.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 36, 4:35.
Bal_FG Tucker 31, 10:54.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 37, 8:36.
Bal_FG Tucker 49, 2:53.
A_70,357.
___
|Hou
|Bal
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|303
|294
|Rushes-yards
|25-66
|31-139
|Passing
|237
|155
|Punt Returns
|2-21
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-67
|2-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-37-2
|21-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-8
|Punts
|4-43.5
|6-51.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-36
|7-89
|Time of Possession
|30:16
|29:44
___
RUSHING_Houston, L.Miller 17-51, Blue 8-15. Baltimore, Collins 16-60, Flacco 6-42, Woodhead 4-22, Ja.Allen 5-15.
PASSING_Houston, Savage 22-37-2-252. Baltimore, Flacco 20-32-0-141, Koch 1-1-0-22.
RECEIVING_Houston, Hopkins 7-125, B.Miller 5-43, Fiedorowicz 4-37, B.Ellington 3-29, Blue 2-11, L.Miller 1-7. Baltimore, Wallace 5-48, Woodhead 4-23, Ch.Moore 3-37, Watson 3-29, Collins 2-(minus 3), Max.Williams 1-12, Boyle 1-9, Maclin 1-6, Ja.Allen 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.