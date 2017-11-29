Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Another guilty plea from Michigan sports doctor

November 29, 2017 9:21 am
 
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on guilty pleas from Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar who molesting young gymnasts: (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A Michigan sports doctor who specialized in treating female gymnasts has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, his second conviction in a week.

Larry Nassar appeared in an Eaton County court Wednesday and admitted molesting three girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club, near Lansing. One victim was under 13 years old. The others were teens.

Nassar pleaded guilty last week in a similar case in Ingham County where he saw gymnasts at his Michigan State University clinic.

In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.

The 54-year-old Nassar worked at Michigan State and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

12:46 a.m.

A sports doctor who treated elite female gymnasts, including Olympians, is returning to a Michigan court for another guilty plea in a sexual assault case.

Larry Nassar is appearing Wednesday in Eaton County, Michigan, a week after pleading guilty in a separate case in Ingham County. He’s charged with molesting three girls with his hands at Twistars gymnastics club.

In a third case, Nassar will be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7 for possessing child pornography. Meanwhile, more than 100 women and girls are suing him.

The 54-year-old Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims.

Nassar says he’s sorry and compares his crimes to a “forest fire out of control.”

