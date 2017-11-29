Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Former Mariner Boone sorry for harassment remark

November 29, 2017 7:52 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on former Mariner Bret Boone’s comments on sexual harassment (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Former Seattle Mariners second baseman Bret Boone has apologized for making light of sexual harassment in a message to a reporter.

Boone said on his Twitter feed Wednesday afternoon that “there are zero excuses” for what he said earlier in the day, and that it was “not remotely productive to any conversation regarding harassment.”

Boone sent a Seattle reporter an unsolicited Twitter message in which he joked that he got sexually harassed “twice today,” when “the Starbucks girl” smiled at him and when a woman at a drug store flirted with him.

3:24 p.m.

Former Seattle Mariners second baseman Bret Boone caused a stir on social media by making light of sexual harassment in a message to a reporter.

Seattlepi.com reporter Stephen Cohen wrote Wednesday that after he tweeted about his disappointment in the allegations against radio host Garrison Keillor, Boone sent him a direct message on Twitter. Boone wrote that he got sexually harassed “twice today,” when “the Starbucks girl” smiled at him and when a woman at a drug store flirted with him.

Boone further joked that he was getting a lawyer and that the behavior was unacceptable.

Cohen responded to ask why Boone reached out to him to make light of sexual harassment. Boone wrote that it was a joke, that he was tired of people being offended and that the reporter should go back to his politically correct world.

