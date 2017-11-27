The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (65) 8-0 1625 1 2. Kansas 5-0 1531 3 3. Michigan St. 5-1 1481 4 4. Villanova 6-0 1435 5 5. Notre Dame 6-0 1297 13 6. Florida 5-1 1272 7 7. Kentucky 6-1 1179 8 8. Wichita St. 4-1 1134 6 9. Texas A&M 6-0 1130 16 10. Miami 5-0 1001 11 11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12 12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14 13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9 14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10 15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17 16. Baylor 5-0 576 22 17. Louisville 4-0 568 19 18. Virginia 6-0 510 – 19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23 20. Arizona St 6-0 383 – 21. Xavier 5-1 370 15 22. Texas Tech 6-0 247 – 23. TCU 6-0 133 – 24. Alabama 5-1 128 25 25. Creighton 5-1 124 –

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Arizona 34, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.