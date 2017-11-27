The Top Twenty Five

Listen Live Sports

November 27, 2017 12:01 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (65) 8-0 1625 1
2. Kansas 5-0 1531 3
3. Michigan St. 5-1 1481 4
4. Villanova 6-0 1435 5
5. Notre Dame 6-0 1297 13
6. Florida 5-1 1272 7
7. Kentucky 6-1 1179 8
8. Wichita St. 4-1 1134 6
9. Texas A&M 6-0 1130 16
10. Miami 5-0 1001 11
11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12
12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14
13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9
14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10
15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17
16. Baylor 5-0 576 22
17. Louisville 4-0 568 19
18. Virginia 6-0 510
19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23
20. Arizona St 6-0 383
21. Xavier 5-1 370 15
22. Texas Tech 6-0 247
23. TCU 6-0 133
24. Alabama 5-1 128 25
25. Creighton 5-1 124

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Arizona 34, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.

