The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (65)
|8-0
|1625
|1
|2. Kansas
|5-0
|1531
|3
|3. Michigan St.
|5-1
|1481
|4
|4. Villanova
|6-0
|1435
|5
|5. Notre Dame
|6-0
|1297
|13
|6. Florida
|5-1
|1272
|7
|7. Kentucky
|6-1
|1179
|8
|8. Wichita St.
|4-1
|1134
|6
|9. Texas A&M
|6-0
|1130
|16
|10. Miami
|5-0
|1001
|11
|11. Cincinnati
|6-0
|972
|12
|12. Minnesota
|7-0
|929
|14
|13. North Carolina
|5-1
|922
|9
|14. Southern Cal
|4-1
|681
|10
|15. Gonzaga
|5-1
|666
|17
|16. Baylor
|5-0
|576
|22
|17. Louisville
|4-0
|568
|19
|18. Virginia
|6-0
|510
|–
|19. West Virginia
|6-1
|418
|23
|20. Arizona St
|6-0
|383
|–
|21. Xavier
|5-1
|370
|15
|22. Texas Tech
|6-0
|247
|–
|23. TCU
|6-0
|133
|–
|24. Alabama
|5-1
|128
|25
|25. Creighton
|5-1
|124
|–
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Arizona 34, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.