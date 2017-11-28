Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thoroughbred champ Point Given heads to Kentucky Horse Park

November 28, 2017 7:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Horse Park’s Hall of Champions is getting a new resident. Point Given is retiring from stud duty and joining the Horse Park in the spring.

Point Given is the fifth Horse of the Year to occupy the spot. He won the 2001 Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes and is a 19-year-old son of Thunder Gulch.

Point Given won $3.9 million with nine wins and three second-place finishes from 13 starts. He was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2010.

He retired from racing in September 2001 to stand at Three Chimneys Farm in Midway and was relocated to Calumet Farm in 2013.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Point Given will be available for viewing in April, as the park celebrates its 40th anniversary season.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Crews set up Capitol Christmas Tree

Today in History

1964: NASA launches Mariner 4 probe toward Mars

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4204 -0.0033 5.10%
L 2020 26.6120 -0.0133 8.16%
L 2030 30.2478 -0.0306 11.87%
L 2040 32.8662 -0.0415 13.66%
L 2050 19.0003 -0.0284 15.29%
G Fund 15.5063 0.0030 1.92%
F Fund 18.0952 0.0108 3.44%
C Fund 36.5297 -0.0097 16.90%
S Fund 47.4382 -0.1878 14.35%
I Fund 30.3031 -0.1058 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.