Thursday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Leonard Floyd on injured reserve. Signed WR Demarcus Ayers to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed DL Cassius Marsh off waivers from New England.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Marek Langhamer from Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned G Mike McKenna and LW Curtis McKenzie to Texas (AHL). Recalled D Julius Honka from Texas.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Sammy Blais from San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F J.C. Beaudin from Colorado (ECHL).