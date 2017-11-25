Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Titans activate WR Harry Douglas from injured reserve

November 25, 2017
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have activated wide receiver Harry Douglas from injured reserve.

Douglas had been on injured reserve since the start of the season as he recovered from a knee injury. He caught 15 passes for 210 yards and no touchdowns last season.

The 33-year-old Douglas has 309 career catches for 3,751 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Saturday’s move makes Douglas available for the Titans’ game Sunday at Indianapolis.

The Titans waived wide receiver Darius Jennings to make room for Douglas.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

