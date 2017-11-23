Top 25 Fared

1. Duke (5-0) vs. Portland State. Next: vs. Butler or Texas, Friday.
2. Arizona (2-1) vs. SMU. Next: vs. No. 18 Purdue or Western Kentucky, Friday.
3. Kansas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Friday.
4. Michigan State (2-1) vs. DePaul. Next: vs. UConn or Oregon, Friday.
5. Villanova (5-0) beat Tennessee 85-76. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Friday.
6. Wichita State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Tuesday.
7. Florida (3-0) vs. Stanford. Next: vs. No. 17 Gonzaga or Ohio State, Friday.
8. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UIC, Sunday.
9. North Carolina (4-0) beat Portland 102-78. Next: vs. Arkansas or Oklahoma, Friday.
10. Southern Cal (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.
11. Miami (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.
12. Cincinnati (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Monday.
13. Notre Dame (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan State, Thursday.
14. Minnesota (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Friday.
15. Xavier (4-0) vs. George Washington. Next: vs. Arizona State or Kansas State, Friday.
16. Texas A&M (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Friday.
17. Gonzaga (3-0) vs. Ohio State. Next: vs. No. 7 Florida or Stanford, Friday.
18. Purdue (3-1) vs. Western Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 2 Arizona or SMU, Friday.
19. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Friday.
20. Seton Hall (3-0) vs. Rhode Island. Next: vs. Virginia, Friday.
21. Saint Mary’s (5-0) beat Harvard 89-71. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s-Washington State winner, Friday.
22. Baylor (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Xavier, Tuesday.
23. UCLA (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Sunday.
23. West Virginia (3-1) vs. Marist. Next: vs. Nebraska or UCF, Friday.
25. Alabama (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Friday.