Top 25 Fared

1. Duke (6-0) beat Portland State 99-81. Next: vs. Butler-Texas winner, Friday.

2. Arizona (2-1) vs. SMU. Next: vs. No. 18 Purdue or Western Kentucky, Friday.

3. Kansas (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Oakland, Friday.

4. Michigan State (2-1) vs. DePaul. Next: vs. UConn or Oregon, Friday.

5. Villanova (5-0) beat Tennessee 85-76. Next: vs. Northern Iowa, Friday.

6. Wichita State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Tuesday.

7. Florida (3-0) vs. Stanford. Next: vs. No. 17 Gonzaga or Ohio State, Friday.

8. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UIC, Sunday.

9. North Carolina (4-0) beat Portland 102-78. Next: vs. Arkansas, Friday.

10. Southern Cal (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

11. Miami (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Saturday.

12. Cincinnati (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Monday.

13. Notre Dame (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan State, Thursday.

14. Minnesota (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Friday.

15. Xavier (5-0) beat George Washington 83-64. Next: vs. Arizona State-Kansas State winner, Friday.

16. Texas A&M (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Friday.

17. Gonzaga (3-0) vs. Ohio State. Next: vs. No. 7 Florida or Stanford, Friday.

18. Purdue (3-1) vs. Western Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 2 Arizona or SMU, Friday.

19. Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), Friday.

20. Seton Hall (3-1) lost to Rhode Island 75-74. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Friday.

21. Saint Mary’s (5-0) beat Harvard 89-71. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

22. Baylor (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Xavier, Tuesday.

23. UCLA (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Sunday.

23. West Virginia (3-1) vs. Marist. Next: vs. UCF, Friday.

25. Alabama (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Friday.