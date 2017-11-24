Top 25 Fared

Friday

1. Duke (6-0) vs. Texas. Next: vs. Florida or No. 17 Gonzaga, Sunday.

2. Arizona (2-2) vs. No. 18 Purdue. Next: vs. Long Beach State, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (4-0) vs. Oakland. Next: vs. Toledo, Tuesday.

4. Michigan State (3-1) vs. UConn. Next: vs. No. 9 North Carolina or Arkansas, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Villanova (6-0) beat Northern Iowa 64-50. Next: vs. Pennsylvania, Wednesday.

6. Wichita State (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Savannah State, Tuesday.

7. Florida (4-0) vs. No. 17 Gonzaga. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke or Texas, Sunday.

8. Kentucky (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. UIC, Sunday.

9. North Carolina (4-0) vs. Arkansas. Next: vs. UConn or No. 4 Michigan State, Sunday.

10. Southern Cal (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

11. Miami (3-0) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Minnesota, Wednesday.

12. Cincinnati (6-0) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama State, Monday.

13. Notre Dame (6-0) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Michigan State, Thursday.

14. Minnesota (6-0) beat UMass 86-59. Next: vs. No. 25 Alabama, Saturday.

15. Xavier (5-0) vs. Arizona State. Next: vs. No. 22 Baylor, Tuesday.

16. Texas A&M (4-0) Pepperdine. Next: at No. 10 Southern Cal, Sunday.

17. Gonzaga (4-0) vs. No. 7 Florida. Next: vs. No. 1 Duke or Texas, Sunday.

18. Purdue (3-2) vs. No. 2 Arizona. Next: vs. No. 19 Louisville, Tuesday.

19. Louisville (3-0) vs. Saint Francis (Pa.). Next: at No. 18 Purdue, Tuesday.

20. Seton Hall (3-1) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Thursday.

21. Saint Mary’s (5-0) vs. Washington State. Next: Wooden Legacy, Sunday.

22. Baylor (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Xavier, Tuesday.

23. UCLA (4-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cal State Bakersfield, Wednesday.

23. West Virginia (4-1) vs. UCF. Next: AdvoCare Invitational, Sunday.

25. Alabama (4-0) vs. BYU. Next: vs. No. 14 Minnesota, Saturday.