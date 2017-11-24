Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Friday’s Games

No. 1 Duke vs. Texas at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 18 Purdue at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas vs. Oakland, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan State vs. UConn at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore., Mid

No. 5 Villanova vs. Northern Iowa at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, Bahamas, Noon

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 17 Gonzaga at the Moda Center, Portland, Ore., 11 p.m.

No. 9 North Carolina vs. Arkansas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

No. 14 Minnesota vs. UMass at Barclays Center, Noon

No. 15 Xavier vs. Arizona State at Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Pepperdine, 9 p.m.

No. 19 Louisville vs. Saint Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Seton Hall vs. Vanderbilt at Barclays Center, 9:45 p.m.

No. 21 Saint Mary’s vs. Washington State at Titan Gym, Fullerton, Calif., 1:30 p.m.

No. 23 West Virginia vs. UCF at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 25 Alabama vs. BYU at 2:30 p.m.