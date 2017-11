Top 25 Schedule

By The Associated Press

All Times EST Friday

No. 11 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Stanford, Pac-12 championship, at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami, ACC championship, at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 TCU, Big 12 championship, at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m.

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State, Big Ten championship, at Indianapolis, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 6 Georgia, SEC championship, at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

No. 12 UCF vs. No. 16 Memphis, AAC championship, Noon.

No. 25 Fresno State vs. Boise State, MWC championship, 7:45 p.m.