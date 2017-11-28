Torino to commemorate anniversary of Chapecoense plane crash

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino players will wear special shirts in Saturday’s Serie A match against Atalanta to mark the one-year anniversary of the plane crash that killed most of the Brazilian team, Chapecoense.

Torino, which endured its own air disaster in 1949, says it is “fulfilling a promise” made by club president Urbano Cairo to Chapecoense president De Nes Filho.

The Italian team, which normally plays in a maroon kit, says it will wear “a green jersey like that of Chapecoense.”

Torino also says a limited number of 1,500 replica jerseys will be made and a share of the profits from sales will go to families of the victims of the air crash.

On Nov. 29 last year, a plane carrying Chapecoense to the final of the Copa Sudamericana crashed into a hillside near Medellin, Colombia, killing 71 people including 19 players and most of the club’s board and coaching staff.

In Italy, the 1949 Superga air disaster claimed 31 lives, including the “Grande Torino” side that had won five straight league titles.