Trail Blazers-Knicks, Box

PORTLAND (103)

Connaughton 7-9 0-0 17, Vonleh 2-3 4-6 8, Nurkic 5-12 2-4 12, Lillard 10-20 11-11 32, McCollum 4-15 2-2 12, Harkless 1-4 1-1 3, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Napier 2-5 0-0 5, Turner 4-10 2-2 10. Totals 37-83 22-26 103.

NEW YORK (91)

Hardaway Jr. 6-18 2-4 16, Porzingis 6-16 8-9 22, O’Quinn 4-8 0-0 8, Jack 2-7 0-0 5, Lee 5-9 4-5 14, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, McDermott 2-2 0-0 4, Beasley 3-7 1-2 7, Dotson 0-0 0-0 0, Hernangomez 2-5 1-2 5, Noah 1-1 0-0 2, Sessions 1-3 0-0 2, Ntilikina 3-11 0-0 6. Totals 35-88 16-22 91.

Portland 30 23 37 13—103 New York 23 14 27 27— 91

3-Point Goals_Portland 7-21 (Connaughton 3-4, McCollum 2-5, Napier 1-2, Lillard 1-6, Turner 0-1, Layman 0-1, Harkless 0-2), New York 5-15 (Hardaway Jr. 2-5, Porzingis 2-6, Jack 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Fouled Out_Vonleh. Rebounds_Portland 45 (Vonleh 12), New York 51 (O’Quinn 11). Assists_Portland 18 (Nurkic 6), New York 13 (Jack, O’Quinn 3). Total Fouls_Portland 22, New York 20. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second), New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second), Beasley, Ntilikina. A_18,409 (19,812).