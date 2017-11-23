Listen Live Sports

Training run canceled at Lake Louise ahead of men’s downhill

November 23, 2017 6:02 pm
 
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Training for the men’s World Cup skiing stop at Lake Louise was canceled for a second straight day.

The runs were called off Thursday because of rain and temperatures above freezing. Training was canceled Wednesday after warm temperatures after a heavy snowfall made the course too soft to test.

The men are scheduled to race a downhill Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday at the resort west of Calgary.

Another training run is scheduled for Friday.

Last year’s men’s World Cup in Lake Louise was canceled because it wasn’t cold enough to make snow in the days before the races.

Norway’s Aksel Lund Svindal swept the downhill and super-G in 2015.

