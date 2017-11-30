Travis leads Stanford past Montana 70-54

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Reid Travis scored 20 points and Daejon Davis had 17 as Stanford snapped a four-game losing streak with a 70-54 win over Montana on Wednesday night.

Stanford led just 56-54 when it ran off the game’s final 14 points.

Davis scored six of his points in the final 3:16 for the Cardinal (4-5), which lost three times last week at the PK80 tournament in Portland, Oregon.

Michael Humphrey added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Stanford and Robrt Cartwright scored 11. Travis reached 20 points for the seventh time in nine games.

Michael Oguine led the Grizzlies (4-3) with 19 points and Bobby Moorehead scored a season-high 16 points. Ahmaad Rorie, Montana’s leading scorer at 18.8 points per game, shot 1 for 12 from the field and scored a season-low four points. Montana shot 29 percent from the field, including 4 for 25 from beyond the 3-point arc.

BIG PICTURE

Montana: The Grizzlies lost for the 100th time to current members of the Pac-12. They have won 36 times, and dropped to 2-4 against Stanford.

Stanford: The Cardinal avoided losing a fifth straight non-conference game for the first time since the 1979-80 season. … Stanford lost four times in seven days during Thanksgiving week, including to No. 13 North Carolina at home and No. 6 Florida in Portland.

LINEUP TWEAK: Stanford coach Jerod Haase made a lineup change, going with Cartwright in the backcourt to provide ball-handling help for freshman point guard Davis. Freshman Isaac White, the Cardinal’s No. 2 scorer, did not start for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Montana plays Sunday at home against Cal State Northridge.

Stanford plays at Long Beach State on Sunday.