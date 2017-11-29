Listen Live Sports

Wednesday's Scores

November 29, 2017
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chancellor 65, Massaponax 23

Christchurch 63, Oakcrest 43

Fluvanna 41, Turner Ashby 29

Henrico 53, Glen Allen 35

Liberty Christian 39, Va. Episcopal 23

Monacan 79, Hermitage 41

Riverheads 52, Covington 35

BOYS BASKETBALL

Covington 85, Alleghany 62

Fluvanna 40, Turner Ashby 31

Pulaski County 60, Roanoke Catholic 48

St. Christopher’s 70, Bishop Sullivan 68

Tabb 78, New Kent 59

Turner Ashby 40, Fluvanna 31

West Point 74, Windsor 22

Western Albemarle 64, Madison County 36

Woodstock Central 67, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 37

Douglas Freeman Rebel Invitational

Douglas Freeman 43, J.R. Tucker 32

