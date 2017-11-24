Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tyler Seguin has hat trick in Stars’ 6-4 win over Flames

November 24, 2017 11:59 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored two of his three goals in the third period and the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 6-4 on Friday night.

Seguin broke a tie with an unassisted goal, the 200th goal of his career, with 5:57 to play and added an empty-net goal with a minute to go.

After a turnover by Calgary’s Michael Stone, Seguin took the puck down the slot and sent a wrist shot past goalie Mike Smith into the upper right corner of the net for the winner.

Sean Monahan’s second goal of the game gave Calgary a 4-3 lead 6 minutes into the third period.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Dallas’ Gemel Smith tied it at 4 at 12:12.

Antoine Roussel and Alexander Radulov also scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 34 saves. Michael Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for Calgary, and Smith stopped 36 shots.

NOTES: Before the game, the Stars honored Jere Lehtinen, who played 14 seasons for Dallas, by retiring his No. 26. He joins Neal Broten (7), Bill Goldsworthy (8), Mike Modano (9) and Bill Masterton (19). Lehtinen three times won the NHL’s Selke Trophy, awarded to the best defensive forward. He now is general manager of the Finnish National Team. … Monahan’s first goal was his seventh on the power play, tied for the most in the league. … Stars D Stephen Johns (upper-body injury) left during the second period. … Dallas had the NHL’s top power play until the 1-for-20 slump in the last six games.

UP NEXT

Flames: Complete a six-game trip on Saturday night at Colorado.

Stars: Begin a two-game trip on Tuesday night at Vegas.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.