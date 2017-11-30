Listen Live Sports

Tyson’s 30 points help ECU beat UNC Wilmington 93-88 in OT

November 30, 2017 10:58 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — B.J. Tyson scored nine of his career-high 30 points in overtime and Isaac Fleming finished with 21 points to help ECU beat UNC Wilmington 93-88 on Thursday night.

Freshman Shawn Williams had 15 points, Dimitri Spasojevic added 10 and Jabari Craig grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for ECU.

Fleming made back-to-back layups before Tyson hit two free throws to give the Pirates (3-4) an 88-83 lead with 2:15 left. Devontae Cacok answered with a layup 13 seconds later, but Tyson weaved through the lane before kissing a left-handed scoop high off the glass and Williams hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 91-85 with 30 seconds remaining and ECU held on from there.

Cacok had a career-high 35 points on 16-of-19 shooting with 12 rebounds — his fifth double-double of the season — for UNC Wilmington (2-4). Marcus Bryan scored 10 with 11 boards, both season highs.

The Seahawks opened the game with a 10-0 run and led 74-70 after Bryan’s layup with 3:17 left in regulation. Cacok had a dunk and a layup to put UNC Wilmington up by one point, but Tyson’s free throws with five seconds left forced overtime.

It was ECU’s first game under interim coach Michael Perry, who took over after Jeff Lebo’s sudden resignation on Wednesday. Perry served as acting head coach for 14 games last season while Lebo was recovering for hip surgery.

