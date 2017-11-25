Listen Live Sports

UAB finishes perfect home season, wins 28-7

November 25, 2017
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A.J. Erdely passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and UAB celebrated its return to football with its sixth home win without a loss in its regular-season finale, 28-7 over UTEP on Saturday.

The UAB was shut down at the end of the 2014 season for financial reasons, but it was reinstated six months later after a fundraising effort. The Blazers sat out the 2015 and 2016 seasons in order to rebuild their roster. Now the Blazers (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) await a bowl bid after setting a school record for FBS and Conference USA victories in a season.

Erdely threw for 159 yards and rushed for 29 more, throwing a 30-yard score to Collin Lisa for a 14-7 halftime lead and an 11-yarder to Logan Scott in the third quarter after Erdely ran for a 10-yard score. Nick Vogel added two field goals.

The Miners had only 208 yards offense. Their only score came on Zack Greenlee’s 2-yard pass to Josh Weeks in the first quarter. Greenlee was intercepted twice.

The Miners (0-6, 0-8) finished winless during a season in which coach Sean Kugler was fired after a 0-5 start and former UTEP coach Mike Price was brought back as interim coach.

