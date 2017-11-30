Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UAB snaps 16-game losing skid against Memphis, wins 71-56

November 30, 2017 11:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chris Cokley had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and UAB snapped a 16-game losing streak against Memphis with a 71-56 victory on Thursday night.

UAB (5-3) is 5-0 at home, and had its last win against Memphis (3-2) in 2006.

Cokley was 7 of 10 from the floor. Nate Darling finished with 14 points and Jalen Perry chipped in 10 for the Blazers.

Jeremiah Martin scored 18 points to lead Memphis (3-2), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Kyvon Davenport added 14 points. Martin and Davenport made three 3-pointers apiece, but the Tigers were just 8-of-22 shooting from long range.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

The Blazers opened the game on a 22-6 run and had a 19-point lead at halftime. Cokley had 13 points and eight rebounds in the first half. The Tigers pulled to 62-50 with 6:29 remaining but didn’t get closer.

Memphis leads the series 37-11.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4702 0.0216 5.10%
L 2020 26.7370 0.0543 8.16%
L 2030 30.4886 0.1043 11.87%
L 2040 33.1751 0.1330 13.66%
L 2050 19.2042 0.0873 15.29%
G Fund 15.5093 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0291 -0.0286 3.44%
C Fund 37.1975 0.3157 16.90%
S Fund 48.2398 0.1822 14.35%
I Fund 30.3690 0.0459 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.