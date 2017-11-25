Listen Live Sports

UCLA pulls Rosen at halftime of regular-season finale vs Cal

November 25, 2017 12:56 am
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UCLA has removed Josh Rosen from its regular-season finale against California at halftime after the star quarterback was sacked three times.

Devon Modster took over for the Bruins (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) on Friday night in a game they needed to win to secure bowl eligibility.

Rosen was playing his final game at the Rose Bowl if he passes up his senior season to enter the NFL draft as expected. He was 13 of 18 for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, but he also was hit and dropped regularly.

He was thrown heavily to the ground by Cal’s Alex Funches late in the first half, landing heavily on his right shoulder and neck.

Rosen already had an apparent concussion earlier this season, missing one game.

