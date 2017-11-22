Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Unbeaten Wisconsin aims to stay perfect vs Minnesota

November 22, 2017 4:18 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

No. 5 Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 5) at Minnesota (5-6, 2-6), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: Wisconsin by 17.

Series record: Tied 59-59-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Wisconsin’s lack of victories against other College Football Playoff contender could make perfection its only path to the final four. Ohio State will be a daunting opponent in the Big Ten title game next week, but the West Division champion Badgers must be careful not to get caught looking past Minnesota, which has lost 13 straight in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

KEY MATCHUP

Minnesota QB Demry Croft running read-option plays against Wisconsin’s front seven. After trampling Nebraska with 10 rushes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, Croft took nine carries for minus-17 yards against Northwestern. The Badgers are even tougher to move the ball on the ground against, leading the FBS with an average of 79.4 yards rushing allowed per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wisconsin: RB Jonathan Taylor. The Heisman Trophy candidate leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally with an average of 150.6 yards rushing per game. With 12 touchdowns on the ground, he leads all freshmen in the FBS. He needs 269 yards over the Badgers three or four remaining games to break Adrian Peterson’s freshman rushing record set at Oklahoma with 1,925 yards.

Minnesota: LB Thomas Barber. The sophomore is second in the Big Ten with 108 tackles in his first year as a starter.

        Sign up for our Open Season online chat with Walt Francis on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 11 a.m. (ET).

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the 127th edition of the rivalry, the most-played series in the FBS. Wisconsin has won 20 of the last 22 matchups and, with a win, would take the all-time lead for the first time in history. … The Badgers have won 14 straight regular season Big Ten games, the longest streak in program history. … Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck coached against Wisconsin last season with Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl, losing 24-16. … The Gophers have given up 243 points, their fewest allowed through 11 games since 2008.

___

More AP college football coverage: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.