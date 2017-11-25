United wins at home again to keep pressure on City in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s home form is keeping rival Manchester City within its sights at the top of the English Premier League.

Brighton became the latest team to lose at Old Trafford as United won 1-0 to secure an eighth consecutive home league win for United.

The goal came from an unlikely source as Ashley Young’s second-half strike deflected into the top corner via Brighton defender Lewis Dunk. The win moves United back to within five points of unbeaten City, which plays Huddersfield on Sunday.

Brighton, which had been undefeated in its previous five league games, gave United one of its toughest challenges at Old Trafford this season, but was ultimately punished for failing to take its chances.

It was a 39th home game in all competitions without defeat for United, setting a club record, having last lost to Manchester City in September 2016.

Tottenham’s title challenge continued to fade with a 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion, which was playing its first match since firing manager Tony Pulis. Harry Kane equalized after Salomon Rondon gave stand-in manager Gary Megson the perfect start.

Mamadou Sakho struck in added time as Crystal Palace came from behind to secure a vital 2-1 victory over Stoke. Palace’s second win of the season also marked a fourth home game without losing.

Watford kept up its free-scoring away form as it won 3-0 to inflict a fourth straight Premier League defeat on Newcastle. Swansea and Bournemouth played out a 0-0 draw.