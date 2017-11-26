Update on the latest sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Eagles can become first to win 10 games

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league’s past No. 2 overall draft picks.

Carson Wentz has the Eagles atop the NFC East in his second season and will face off against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The roof is open when the Tennessee Titans try to beat Indianapolis for the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Cam Newton has tight end Greg Olsen back when the Panthers visit the Jets, and Jameis Winston will be watching again when Tampa Bay visits Atlanta.

Miami is visiting New England. Kansas City will try to bounce back from an ugly loss as it hosts Buffalo.

Cincinnati hosts the winless Cleveland Browns.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-ARIZONA STATE-GRAHAM FIRED

Arizona State fires football coach Graham after 6 seasons

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has fired coach Todd Graham after six seasons with the Sun Devils.

Graham was 46-31 in six seasons that earned five bowl trips. The Sun Devils finished the regular season 7-5 on Saturday by beating rival Arizona, making a two-game improvement on last season’s disappointing record.

Arizona State announced a 1 p.m. MT news conference with athletic director Ray Anderson “regarding the football program.”

SKI-WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S SLALOM

American Shiffrin leads after 1st run of World Cup slalom

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has taken a healthy lead after the first run of the women’s World Cup slalom, competing in front of a huge crowd in Killington, Vermont.

The American finished the first run in 49.57 seconds, 0.89 ahead of Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener. Bernadette Schild of Austria was in third place, 1.29 seconds back.

Shiffrin won the slalom at Killington last year when the World Cup returned to Vermont for the first time since 1978,

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has won the last two World Cup slalom races, including the first of this season in Finland.

F1-ABU DHABI GP

Bottas beats Hamilton to win season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Valtteri Bottas won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the pole position on Sunday, beating his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton as Formula One’s season finale petered out into a procession.

The Finnish driver comfortably secured the third win of his F1 career, all this season since joining from Williams. It was his 22nd career podium and 13th with Mercedes.

With his fourth world title already secure, Hamilton had no need to chase the win. He finished 4 seconds behind and did not get close enough to attack.

Sebastian Vettel, who won the last race in Brazil, finished 20 seconds behind him in third place. Vettel’s Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen was fourth and also moved up to fourth in the standings, behind Bottas and second-place Vettel.

IAAF-RUSSIAN DOPING

IAAF leaves Russia track and field ban in place

MONACO (AP) — The IAAF has again refused to lift Russia’s ban from international track and field.

Track’s world governing body unanimously accepted a recommendation from its Russia taskforce not to reinstate Russia. That is a blow to Russia’s chances of competing under its own flag at March’s world indoor championships in the British city of Birmingham.

While the IAAF has been cautiously optimistic about reforms to the Russian track federation, a key obstacle is the refusal of Russia’s sports and political leadership to admit any kind of doping program existed.

Russia was suspended in November 2015 after the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping. However, the IAAF has allowed some Russians to compete as so-called neutral athletes after reviews of their drug-testing history.

TENNIS-DAVIS CUP FINAL

France beats Belgium 3-2 to win its 10th Davis Cup title

LILLE, France (AP) — France has won the Davis Cup for the first time in 16 years after beating Belgium 3-2 on Sunday.

Lucas Pouille’s lopsided 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 win over Steve Darcis in the second reverse singles gave France its 10th Davis Cup title, ending a run of three losses in finals.

France joined Britain in third place on the list for the most Davis Cup titles, behind the United States (32) and Australia (28).

France had won its last title in 2001, and lost in finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

Belgium’s top player, David Goffin, earlier kept alive his country’s hopes of a first title in the team competition by leveling the tie at 2-2. Goffin beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-2 in the first reverse singles match in the French city of Lille (leel).