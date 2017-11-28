USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. UConn (32) 5-0 800 1 2. Notre Dame 6-0 730 6 3. Mississippi State 6-0 713 3 4. Texas 5-0 704 4 5. Louisville 6-0 674 7 6. South Carolina 6-1 659 2 7. UCLA 5-1 612 4 8. Ohio State 7-1 580 8 9. Baylor 5-1 544 9 10. Oregon 5-1 493 10 11. Florida State 6-0 471 11 12. West Virginia 6-0 426 13 13. Tennessee 6-0 406 14 14. Stanford 4-3 364 12 15. Maryland 5-2 335 15 16. Duke 5-1 303 17 17. South Florida 6-1 282 16 18. Missouri 5-1 220 19 19. Oregon State 3-2 190 18 20. Michigan 4-1 162 22 21. Texas A&M 4-1 161 25 22. Kentucky 6-0 101 — 23. Marquette 2-2 82 20 24. Villanova 5-0 74 — 25. Syracuse 6-0 60 —

Others receiving votes: DePaul 44, N.C. State 33, Iowa 31, Green Bay 31, Oklahoma 27, California 24, Michigan State 14, Georgia Tech 13, Middle Tennessee 12, Miami 8, Kansas State 3, Texas-Arlington 3, Arizona State 2, Georgia 2, New Mexico 2, Southern Cal 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Indiana 1, South Dakota State 1.