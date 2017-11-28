Listen Live Sports

USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

November 28, 2017 1:36 pm
 
The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. UConn (32) 5-0 800 1
2. Notre Dame 6-0 730 6
3. Mississippi State 6-0 713 3
4. Texas 5-0 704 4
5. Louisville 6-0 674 7
6. South Carolina 6-1 659 2
7. UCLA 5-1 612 4
8. Ohio State 7-1 580 8
9. Baylor 5-1 544 9
10. Oregon 5-1 493 10
11. Florida State 6-0 471 11
12. West Virginia 6-0 426 13
13. Tennessee 6-0 406 14
14. Stanford 4-3 364 12
15. Maryland 5-2 335 15
16. Duke 5-1 303 17
17. South Florida 6-1 282 16
18. Missouri 5-1 220 19
19. Oregon State 3-2 190 18
20. Michigan 4-1 162 22
21. Texas A&M 4-1 161 25
22. Kentucky 6-0 101
23. Marquette 2-2 82 20
24. Villanova 5-0 74
25. Syracuse 6-0 60

Others receiving votes: DePaul 44, N.C. State 33, Iowa 31, Green Bay 31, Oklahoma 27, California 24, Michigan State 14, Georgia Tech 13, Middle Tennessee 12, Miami 8, Kansas State 3, Texas-Arlington 3, Arizona State 2, Georgia 2, New Mexico 2, Southern Cal 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Indiana 1, South Dakota State 1.

