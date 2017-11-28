USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. UConn (32)
|5-0
|800
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|6-0
|730
|6
|3. Mississippi State
|6-0
|713
|3
|4. Texas
|5-0
|704
|4
|5. Louisville
|6-0
|674
|7
|6. South Carolina
|6-1
|659
|2
|7. UCLA
|5-1
|612
|4
|8. Ohio State
|7-1
|580
|8
|9. Baylor
|5-1
|544
|9
|10. Oregon
|5-1
|493
|10
|11. Florida State
|6-0
|471
|11
|12. West Virginia
|6-0
|426
|13
|13. Tennessee
|6-0
|406
|14
|14. Stanford
|4-3
|364
|12
|15. Maryland
|5-2
|335
|15
|16. Duke
|5-1
|303
|17
|17. South Florida
|6-1
|282
|16
|18. Missouri
|5-1
|220
|19
|19. Oregon State
|3-2
|190
|18
|20. Michigan
|4-1
|162
|22
|21. Texas A&M
|4-1
|161
|25
|22. Kentucky
|6-0
|101
|—
|23. Marquette
|2-2
|82
|20
|24. Villanova
|5-0
|74
|—
|25. Syracuse
|6-0
|60
|—
Others receiving votes: DePaul 44, N.C. State 33, Iowa 31, Green Bay 31, Oklahoma 27, California 24, Michigan State 14, Georgia Tech 13, Middle Tennessee 12, Miami 8, Kansas State 3, Texas-Arlington 3, Arizona State 2, Georgia 2, New Mexico 2, Southern Cal 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1, Indiana 1, South Dakota State 1.