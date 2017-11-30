USA Wrestling coach Bill Zadick honored by USOC

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Wrestling men’s freestyle Coach Bill Zadick has been named the National Olympic Coach of the Year by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Zadick led the U.S. to its first team title in the men’s freestyle discipline in 22 years at this year’s world championships in Paris.

The Americans won six individual medals in eight weight classes under Zadick, including two gold, two silver and two bronze.

Zadick won a national title while wrestling for Iowa in 1996 and won a world title 10 years later.