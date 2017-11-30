Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

USA Wrestling coach Bill Zadick honored by USOC

November 30, 2017 5:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Wrestling men’s freestyle Coach Bill Zadick has been named the National Olympic Coach of the Year by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Zadick led the U.S. to its first team title in the men’s freestyle discipline in 22 years at this year’s world championships in Paris.

The Americans won six individual medals in eight weight classes under Zadick, including two gold, two silver and two bronze.

Zadick won a national title while wrestling for Iowa in 1996 and won a world title 10 years later.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.