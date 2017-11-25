Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Utah Valley rallies past North Dakota in OT

November 25, 2017 5:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Akolda Manyang scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to propel Utah Valley to an 83-75 victory over North Dakota on Saturday.

Brandon Randolph hit three 3-pointers and scored 19 for the Wolverines (4-2), while Conner Toolson had 12 points and hit a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Utah Valley grabbed control from the outset of the extra five-minute period. Two Kenneth Ogbe free throws and two buckets by Manyang gave the Wolverines a 73-69 lead at the 3:34 mark. A Manyang 3-point play and layup and two free throws from Brandon Randolph pushed the lead to 81-73 with 44 seconds left.

Sophomore guard Marlon Stewart tossed in a career-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (3-3). Geno Crandall had a double-double — 15 points, 10 rebounds — but he and Stewart were a combined 15-of-46 shooting (32.6 percent). North Dakota shot just 35.3 percent (30 of 85) from the floor and missed 24 of its 30 3-pointers.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Ogbe and Conner Toolson each scored 12 for Utah Valley, which shot 45.5 percent (30 of 66) from the floor. Isaac Neilson and Jake Toolson grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Utah Valley’s only two losses this season were on the road to No. 8 Kentucky and top-ranked Duke on back-to-back nights.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.