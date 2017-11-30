Listen Live Sports

Vermont city thanks French city for misspelled jerseys

November 30, 2017 2:00 pm
 
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s capital city has said merci via Skype to a French city it’s named after for some misspelled soccer jerseys that were sent its way.

Montpelier (mahnt-PEEL’-yuhr), Vermont, says Montpellier (mahn-peel-YAY’), France, ordered jerseys for its professional soccer team and fans but the jerseys came in misspelled, with just one L instead of two. The city in southern France decided to send the jerseys to Montpelier, Vermont, which is spelled with one L, not two.

Montpelier Mayor John Hollar thanked Montpellier Mayor Philippe Saurel by Skype on Thursday.

Student soccer players at Montpelier High School wore the donated jerseys for the event.

