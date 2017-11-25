Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ward’s 26 sparks North Dakota State past Stetson, 94-58

November 25, 2017 10:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tyson Ward scored 26 points and North Dakota State ran away from Stetson in the second half of a 94-58 rout Saturday.

The Bison took the lead for good on Cameron Hunter’s layup seven minutes into the game and by halftime pushed the lead to 10 points, 42-32, and started the second half on a 6-0 run.

North Dakota State (3-2) outscored the Hatters 52-26 in the second half.

Ward hit 10 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 from behind the three-point arc. Cameron Hunter added 16 points off the bench and Paul Miller added 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished six assists.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Stetson (4-3) came into the game on a two-game road win streak. The Hatters shot 36.5 percent from the field (23 of 63), including 7 of 19 from distance. Divine Myles scored 24 points and was the lone Hatter to reach double figure scoring.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.