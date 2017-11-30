Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Warriors-Lakers, Box

November 30, 2017 1:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GOLDEN STATE (127)

Durant 12-25 2-4 29, Green 5-10 4-6 15, Pachulia 5-5 1-1 11, Curry 9-20 7-8 28, Thompson 6-12 4-4 20, Young 3-5 2-3 9, Looney 1-6 0-0 2, Bell 3-4 0-0 6, Livingston 2-2 1-2 5, Iguodala 1-4 0-0 2, McCaw 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 21-28 127.

L.A. LAKERS (123)

Ingram 12-21 6-7 32, Nance Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Lopez 2-5 2-3 6, Ball 5-12 2-2 15, Caldwell-Pope 7-18 5-6 21, Brewer 0-1 0-0 0, Randle 9-13 2-4 20, Bogut 1-1 0-0 2, Clarkson 9-19 1-1 21, Hart 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 47-95 20-25 123.

Golden State 30 20 34 25 18—127
L.A. Lakers 20 34 30 25 14—123

3-Point Goals_Golden State 12-30 (Thompson 4-8, Durant 3-7, Curry 3-9, Young 1-2, Green 1-3, Iguodala 0-1), L.A. Lakers 9-24 (Ball 3-7, Ingram 2-2, Clarkson 2-4, Caldwell-Pope 2-8, Brewer 0-1, Lopez 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 49 (Green 11), L.A. Lakers 34 (Caldwell-Pope 7). Assists_Golden State 30 (Green 9), L.A. Lakers 30 (Ball 10). Total Fouls_Golden State 19, L.A. Lakers 23. A_18,997 (19,060).

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Secretary Spencer tours USS America

Today in History

1967: Defense Secretary McNamara resigns

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.