The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Washington star Dante Pettis injured in early in Apple Cup

November 25, 2017 8:43 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington star receiver and punt returner Dante Pettis was helped off the field with an apparent lower left leg injury in the first quarter of the Apple Cup against Washington State.

Pettis was injured midway through the quarter on a punt return after Washington State went three-and-out on its first possession.

Pettis was initially tripped up by Kyle Celli and was hit by Dillon Sherman as he fell to the turf. Pettis immediately grabbed at his left ankle area and was helped off the field without putting weight on the leg. He later walked slowly and with a limp to the Washington locker room.

Pettis had one catch for 10 yards on Washington’s opening drive. Pettis is Washington’s leading receiver this season with 60 receptions and is the NCAAs career leader in punt return touchdowns with nine.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

