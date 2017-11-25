Watford keeps up away scoring beating Newcastle 3-0 in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Watford can’t stop scoring away from home in the English Premier League.

The Hornets won at Newcastle 3-0 on Saturday to keep up their record of scoring at least two goals in every away league game.

Will Hughes and Andrew Gray scored either side of a Deandre Yedlin own goal to inflict a fourth consecutive league defeat on Newcastle.

While Watford is eighth, Newcastle has dropped to 13th, just four points off the relegation zone.

Having scored his first goal for the club in a win over West Ham last weekend, Hughes grabbed his second after just 19 minutes at St James’ Park.

Left back Martin Zeegelaar found space on his flank and picked out Hughes who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Zeegelaar was involved again as Watford doubled its lead in added time at the end of the first half. This time his cross was met by Newcastle defender Yedlin, who could direct the ball only into his own net.

Andre Gray sealed the win shortly after the hour mark as he finished neatly from Richarlison’s inch-perfect pass.