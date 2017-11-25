Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Watford keeps up away scoring beating Newcastle 3-0 in EPL

November 25, 2017 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Watford can’t stop scoring away from home in the English Premier League.

The Hornets won at Newcastle 3-0 on Saturday to keep up their record of scoring at least two goals in every away league game.

Will Hughes and Andrew Gray scored either side of a Deandre Yedlin own goal to inflict a fourth consecutive league defeat on Newcastle.

While Watford is eighth, Newcastle has dropped to 13th, just four points off the relegation zone.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are implementing federal data strategies.

Advertisement

Having scored his first goal for the club in a win over West Ham last weekend, Hughes grabbed his second after just 19 minutes at St James’ Park.

Left back Martin Zeegelaar found space on his flank and picked out Hughes who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Zeegelaar was involved again as Watford doubled its lead in added time at the end of the first half. This time his cross was met by Newcastle defender Yedlin, who could direct the ball only into his own net.

Andre Gray sealed the win shortly after the hour mark as he finished neatly from Richarlison’s inch-perfect pass.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz celebrates November birthdays

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.