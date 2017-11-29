Listen Live Sports

West Bromwich Albion hires Alan Pardew as manager

November 29, 2017 6:07 am
 
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Alan Pardew has been hired as coach of West Bromwich Albion, securing a return to the Premier League after nearly a year out of management.

West Brom announced the appointment of the 56-year-old Pardew on Wednesday as a replacement for Tony Pulis, who was fired last week with the team near to the relegation zone.

Pardew inherits a team that is only two points above the bottom three, and is without a win in 13 games in all competitions — 12 of those coming in the league. His first match in charge is on Saturday against Crystal Palace, the club that fired him last December.

Pardew has also coached Newcastle, Southampton, West Ham, Charlton and Reading.

